Faerie Solitaire Dire Version 0.9.0

We will begin regular updates again. We have a whole stack of features and content we've been working on. In the following updates until release out of Early Access, we will be focusing on a single feature/content block to polish up and get to you.

This update has a lot of behind the scenes updates and changes, some things moved around that you will notice. The main feature of this update is the addition of pets. You can now collect, hatch, and evolve them all. Please do not feel like you have to rush that ASAP. We have more updates to come with more content to enjoy.

You will notice the pets don't have backgrounds on their screen. This will be addressed when we add in all proper location backgrounds in one of the upcoming updates.

If you notice any bugs or game breaking things please ensure you have analytics enabled so we get automated error reporting sent to us. All other normal issues please report in the forum.