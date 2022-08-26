Meet the devs - session 2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It was great fun meeting players in our last multiplayer event, and with the latest updates to multiplayer and the Social Hub, we've decided to do it again! If you missed out last time or have more questions, come shoot some fruit hoops with us and get all the juicy info about upcoming content!

For more information about the new Zen & Multiplayer update, check out our previous post on Steam.

See you in Fruit Ninja VR2: