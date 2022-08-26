[UPDATE] 2022.08.26 Patch Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.**

Today's update history.

Action

Improves the user's damaged motion to release quickly.

The normal mode movement speed and combat mode attack speed have been increased.

Fixed an issue where non-host users would not be stunned.

Fixed an issue where other users' directions were not synchronized properly in certain situations.

Craft and Item

The function to produce 10 pcs for stackable items will be added.

The number of copper ore required as a material for copper ingots is reduced from 10 to 5.

In the Sincerity itself (1) quest, the number of copper ingots required is reduced from 3 to 2.

Fixed an issue that monsters could drop items twice.

Improve convenience

In the Map and Game UI, the current location of party members is displayed.

(An issue has been identified that the information displayed on the current map is not synchronized normally. It will be modified to hotfix today.)

(An issue has been identified that the information displayed on the current map is not synchronized normally. It will be modified to hotfix today.) The default value for the room list search criteria is set to World Wide.

Expand the number of chat characters from 30 to 60.

Modified to enable/disable the Chat UI with the Enter key.

Fixed the problem that the English guide overflow the text box when the resurrection UI appears in the dungeon.

Sound