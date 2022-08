Share · View all patches · Build 9391718 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

v1.0.13 patch notes:

● Fixed the problem that the required conditions for facilities were not fully displayed on the upgrade page, such as "Store shelves", "Alchemy cauldrons", "Doll workbenches", and "Cooking stove".

