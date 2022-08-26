VOIDCRISIS DEVELOPER BLOG

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

【Grimhilde】

■ Strike

The Strike does not consume energy and can attack a wide range of enemies.

As it is a melee attack, it is easy to trigger PYTHON’s stiffness effect.

It can be used frequently to make the enemy stiff.

■ Alluring Fruit

The Alluring Fruit is the only skill to regeneration.

The apple-like energy ball is grown in the palm.

It not only regenerates the players but also the central core and other configurations.

It takes a certain amount of skill to throw at an object in motion, but the amount of regeneration is very impressive.

Bonuses and Combat IA skills can further increase the regeneration level.

■ Witches' Wrath

The Witches' Wrath is to slow down the surrounding area around the player and cause energy damage.

It can destroy enemies without shields or with low stamina in one fell swoop.

■ Power Bell

The Power Bell can significantly increase Grimhilde's own attack and defense.

It is flexible to be used in both attack and defense.

Use the Veil of Power when raiding turrets or fighting strong enemies such as Phantom VA.

It can be used against target enemies and to protect fellow soldiers while reducing damage.

■ Bone Crusher

The Bone Crusher is a very powerful physical attack like Battering.

It can cause a long-time stiffness, so it is useful for wide-range sweeping and cooperation with teammates.

The cooldown is very short, thus it can be used as a starter attack or can be used frequently when dealing with tough enemies.

The Alluring Fruit can also regenerate the central core!



【Pied Piper】

■ Energy Shot

The Pied Piper’s Energy Shot is slightly slower than that of Trigrav.

It is a long-range attack that does not consume energy and can attack without approaching the enemy.

As a supporting type, it is difficult to concentrate firepower, although it has a high basic firepower

And be well-compatible with the matrix of the attack system.



■ Skill Killer

The Skill Killer is a wide range energy attack.

When being hit, the enemy will be unable to use skills for a period of time.

Meanwhile, it also has a stiffness effect.

As WAVE progresses, Phantom VA's skills will become very strong.

Use Skill Killer to temporarily block the enemy's skills to make it easier to attack.

It is suitable for defending strongholds since it is a wide range attack.

■ Control Killer

The Control Killer is a wide range energy attack like Skill Killer.

It has a concentration effect that focuses the target in one place and a stiffness effect.

The concentration effect and stiffness effect have a good combination with other skills.

It is suitable as the starter attack of Pied Piper.

It is also suitable for defending strongholds.

■ Power Wave

The Power Wave boosts teammates’ attacks for a certain period of time.

Use it when raiding turrets or BOSS, and the increased firepower will make raiding more efficient.

Adjust the orientation of the body while the Power Wave is launched.

It can be used to boost attacks in a relatively wide range.

■ Gjallarhorn

The Gjallarhorn is a debuff skill that reduces the defense power of all enemies in this level by half.

It can be used in the same way as Gjallarhorn to increase the player’s firepower significantly.

The key to raiding.



No need to be very close to the enemy when using it, it can be used in the initial location.

The extremely lengthy cooldown requires that it be used at a critical time.

Quickly shift the body’s orientation during launch of the Gjallarhorn, imparting a wide range of attack enhancement effect!

