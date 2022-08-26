 Skip to content

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 26 August 2022

We have made some balance adjustments to the game system.

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA update for 26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We will upload the patch notes to the official website at a later date, but we will describe the areas that affect play.
Overall, we have readjusted the game system to take advantage of the Combo System that were possible in Ver. 1.32.

The following systems have been adjusted

■Combo System (1/2)
The no-tech duration of ground-bouncing attacks has been changed to shorten only in the case of extremely long combos.

■Combo System(2/2)
Changed so that the no-tech duration for jump attacks is also applied to aerial unique skills.
The no-tech duration for aerial unique skills has been reduced only for extremely long combos.

Fixed other minor bugs.

