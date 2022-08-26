V1.9.1 - Bugfixes & Improvements

Hey everyone!

Patch Notes

Added

Highest Tier Chests, Crates, and Lottery Gifts in the merge chain now have a glowing particle effect

You can now toggle between different FPS overlays in the Settings menu

Crates that can be collected in Dungeons now have a transparency effect on the collect button

Changes

Game now launches in Fullscreen Mode by default

Screen Edge Sensitivity is now set to 0 by default

Seasonal Event Coming Soon preview images have been improved

Maxed out Enchantments in the Enchanting menu now show "Maxed" once it has reached maximum upgrades

Fixes

Fixed an issue with Event Land

Fixed an issue with certain Achievements

Fixed an issue where Lottery Gifts were not getting added to the Almanac

Fixed an issue where some colored text in several UI screens weren't readable

Fixed a visual issue where Planters with a Bonsai wouldn't be showing in the Drill Repositioning screen

Several localization improvements and fixes have been made

