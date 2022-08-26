V1.9.1 - Bugfixes & Improvements

Hey everyone!
We've made several fixes and changes based on your feedback.
We would like to thank each and every one of you for playing our game and the amazing reviews!
Keep reporting, suggesting, and participating ːluvː
Patch Notes
Added
- Highest Tier Chests, Crates, and Lottery Gifts in the merge chain now have a glowing particle effect
- You can now toggle between different FPS overlays in the Settings menu
- Crates that can be collected in Dungeons now have a transparency effect on the collect button
Changes
- Game now launches in Fullscreen Mode by default
- Screen Edge Sensitivity is now set to 0 by default
- Seasonal Event Coming Soon preview images have been improved
- Maxed out Enchantments in the Enchanting menu now show "Maxed" once it has reached maximum upgrades
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Event Land
- Fixed an issue with certain Achievements
- Fixed an issue where Lottery Gifts were not getting added to the Almanac
- Fixed an issue where some colored text in several UI screens weren't readable
- Fixed a visual issue where Planters with a Bonsai wouldn't be showing in the Drill Repositioning screen
- Several localization improvements and fixes have been made
Community
Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!
We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊
Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!
