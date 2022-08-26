 Skip to content

Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 26 August 2022

Update Notes for Aug 26

Share · View all patches · Build 9391448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a random encounter in zone 2 (small chance to appear)
-Final damage from health and spirit via techniques and cultivation methods have been boosted 10 times
-Adjusted deep pockets final damage and calculation values
-Changed tomb stone interaction method
-Fixed a bug where thunder is is not properly displaying proc chance of status effects

