Paradise Lust update for 26 August 2022

CREAMY DESSERTS

Paradise Lust update for 26 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Jack's relationship with the Girls of Paradise Lust continues to deepen, and the girls all loving spending as much time with him as possible.


Jenny's whipping up a special desert.


Andrea returns to nature.


You can now unlock a replayable sex scene with Maria.


We did a quick Patreon poll, and Raven won as the girl most people wanted to see a sketch off. Here it is!


Lastly we've revised the art and animated some of our old relaxation comics.

We do hope you'll enjoy this month's content as Volume 18 is now out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427860/Paradise_Lust

