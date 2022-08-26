CREAMY DESSERTS

Share · View all patches · Build 9391438 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 04:39:05 UTC by Wendy

Jack's relationship with the Girls of Paradise Lust continues to deepen, and the girls all loving spending as much time with him as possible.



Jenny's whipping up a special desert.



Andrea returns to nature.



You can now unlock a replayable sex scene with Maria.



We did a quick Patreon poll, and Raven won as the girl most people wanted to see a sketch off. Here it is!



Lastly we've revised the art and animated some of our old relaxation comics.

We do hope you'll enjoy this month's content as Volume 18 is now out!

