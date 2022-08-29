 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DNF DUEL update for 29 August 2022

[Ver.1.06 Patch Notice]

Share · View all patches · Build 9391426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, DNF Duel Adventurers.
A new version with battle balance adjustment is now available.
Changes have been made to four characters.

Please check the Patch Note below for details.
https://dd.nexon.com/en/patchnote?note=7

Changed files in this update

Depot 1216061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link