 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Far Away From Home update for 26 August 2022

Patch 1.00c

Share · View all patches · Build 9391399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More bug fixes. I feel bad about this one on Chapter 25, sorry to those of you who encountered that one.

Bug Fixes

  • Chapter 25 had an issue where [spoiler]the constructs were somehow getting killed outright instead of going into reconstitution mode[/spoiler]. I haven't actually figured what is causing it yet, but I've fixed it so that the after battle cutscene should no longer crash or graphically glitch out and freeze.
  • Updated chapter 22 and 24's objective text to be more accurate
  • Fixed various typos that users pointed out

Item Changes

  • The Kinetic Transformer now only recovers a maximum of 30 AT per attack [spoiler] so feel free to go ham on The Ambassador without fearing him taking multiple turns in a row[/spoiler]

New Features / QoL Requests

  • You can now delete your save files. Default is F1 on Keyboard and Option / Select on the controller. You can change it in key bindings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1874261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link