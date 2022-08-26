Patch 1.00c

More bug fixes. I feel bad about this one on Chapter 25, sorry to those of you who encountered that one.
Bug Fixes
- Chapter 25 had an issue where [spoiler]the constructs were somehow getting killed outright instead of going into reconstitution mode[/spoiler]. I haven't actually figured what is causing it yet, but I've fixed it so that the after battle cutscene should no longer crash or graphically glitch out and freeze.
- Updated chapter 22 and 24's objective text to be more accurate
- Fixed various typos that users pointed out
Item Changes
- The Kinetic Transformer now only recovers a maximum of 30 AT per attack [spoiler] so feel free to go ham on The Ambassador without fearing him taking multiple turns in a row[/spoiler]
New Features / QoL Requests
- You can now delete your save files. Default is F1 on Keyboard and Option / Select on the controller. You can change it in key bindings.
Changed files in this update