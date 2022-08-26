Patch 1.00c

More bug fixes. I feel bad about this one on Chapter 25, sorry to those of you who encountered that one.

Bug Fixes

Chapter 25 had an issue where [spoiler]the constructs were somehow getting killed outright instead of going into reconstitution mode[/spoiler]. I haven't actually figured what is causing it yet, but I've fixed it so that the after battle cutscene should no longer crash or graphically glitch out and freeze.

Updated chapter 22 and 24's objective text to be more accurate

Fixed various typos that users pointed out

Item Changes

The Kinetic Transformer now only recovers a maximum of 30 AT per attack [spoiler] so feel free to go ham on The Ambassador without fearing him taking multiple turns in a row[/spoiler]

New Features / QoL Requests