Hotfix 2022/8/26

Updates
- The base item name is not displayed for indeterminate items in the item box.
- The teleporter is now displayed more accurately when there is a teleporter ahead of the teleporter.
Fixes
- The brightness of the labyrinth was sometimes reflected in the monsters on the title screen.
Request for bug report
We are looking for more information on the bug that "face_b" in portraits sometimes may not display properly.
Please inform us of the following information:
- The HP and status effect of the character
- Do you keep portraits data in My Documents
It also helps:
- Actual portrait data used
Difficult to send via the forum, please also use Bug Report Form.
Changed files in this update