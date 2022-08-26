Hotfix 2022/8/26

Updates

The base item name is not displayed for indeterminate items in the item box.

The teleporter is now displayed more accurately when there is a teleporter ahead of the teleporter.

Fixes

The brightness of the labyrinth was sometimes reflected in the monsters on the title screen.

Request for bug report

We are looking for more information on the bug that "face_b" in portraits sometimes may not display properly.

Please inform us of the following information:

The HP and status effect of the character

Do you keep portraits data in My Documents

It also helps: