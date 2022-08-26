 Skip to content

Wizardry: The Five Ordeals update for 26 August 2022

Hotfix 2022/8/26

Hotfix 2022/8/26

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • The base item name is not displayed for indeterminate items in the item box.
  • The teleporter is now displayed more accurately when there is a teleporter ahead of the teleporter.

Fixes

  • The brightness of the labyrinth was sometimes reflected in the monsters on the title screen.

Request for bug report
We are looking for more information on the bug that "face_b" in portraits sometimes may not display properly.
Please inform us of the following information:

  • The HP and status effect of the character
  • Do you keep portraits data in My Documents

It also helps:

  • Actual portrait data used
    Difficult to send via the forum, please also use Bug Report Form.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1308701
