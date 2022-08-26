Icarus Week Thirty Eight Update | HIGHRISE Mission & a range of QoL improvements

Week Thirty-Eight's update is centered around a range of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, paired with our first construction mission in a number of weeks, HIGHRISE. Many of these fixes and improvements have come from community feedback and suggestions, something we highly value. You’ll see we have linked to the relevant Feature Upvote tickets in this post.
Our ongoing Dedicated Servers work is progressing in leaps and bounds, with fixes to overall game performance improving as a result. This includes the ‘frame stuttering as a result of swapping items in the hotbar’ fix that you’ll see below.
Have a read through this week's patch and load in to play HIGHRISE: Construction after you’ve updated. We can’t wait to see your takes on the task at hand.
Bug Fixes
- We’ve addressed a range of bugs this week. Some of the main ones we wanted to call out are:
- Frame stuttering when swapping items in the hotbar has been diagnosed and addressed
- Weather effects are no longer activating in glass buildings and underwater as they were previously
- 'R' Key was not working for clients when attempting to flip buildables when placing, which has now been resolved
- Biome Mastery Talents have been fixed, as previously they were not applying in Styx
- Icarus is now no longer attempting to Launch in VR mode
You’ll see even more in the changelog below. Many thanks to the players who helped identify these bugs, and worked with us to find and reproduce them so we could isolate and fix them.
QoL Improvements
We’ve made a range of Quality of Life improvements alongside this week's bug fixes, adding new talents and buffs alongside improving the UI to share important information as you play. There are more you can read about in the changelog, but here are six key ones we thought deserved a special mention:
- Two New Talents (Vegetarian & Carnivore) -Increases the Buffs for Fruit & Vegetable foods and Dried Meat
- Sleep Quality - Better beds provide increased ‘Well Rested’ stats and duration
- Ranged Damage numbers are now showing correctly in the Stats Menu
- Alterations from Talents are now shown in the crafting menu (highlighted on items and on popups)
- Power/Water Network information is now shown in blueprint tool tips and on items
- Doors/Windows and Electric Lights should now retain their state upon reloading into the game (opened/closed/on/off)
Mission - HIGHRISE: Construction
After a few weeks without a new construction mission, we’re bringing you HIGHRISE: Construction, tasking you to build a six-floor observation tower and make it habitable. Your briefing is as follows:
// OPERATOR: UDA
// BIOME: The Great River, Styx
// BACKGROUND: The Operator requests a tower providing vision across the central Styx Great Lakes area.
// MISSION: Construct a tall observation tower, with electric lighting and backup braziers.
//TERMS: Flat fee. All resources and construction materials are the responsibility of the Contractor.
Don’t just build big, be creative and share your screenshots with us on #screenshots and #icarus-clips in our Discord.
Changelog V1.2.13.100500
New Content
- Adding Stats for DriedMeatModifierEffectiveness and FruitAndVegeModifierEffectiveness
- Adding new Talents (Carnivore & Vegetarian) which increase Dried Meat & Fruit & Vege Modifier Effectiveness, each has 2 levels +15% & +30% and is in the produce tree
- Adding Check to prevent Stomach Storage from being Scaled based on Modifier Effectiveness
- Adding Crafting Recipe Filter options for Attachment Type so there attachments per piece of equipment can be found a lot easier in the Alteration Bench
- Alterations that are granted by Talents will now show up in crafting tooltips before you craft an Item
- In the crafting UI, if you have talents that will alter the item upon crafting, the images of the item in the crafting menu will show the golden glow outline effect
- Setting HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION feature level to STYX so it is unlocked and people can access and play
- Adding ability to specify custom Alpha's on items so the Item Glow on Custom items comes through cleaner than the generated one in cases where it looks bad (Specifically Bows)
- Updating Stat Descriptions for the 2 new Modifier Effectiveness Stats
- Added Wood bow and longbow glow override to D_Itemable
- Adding a new Stat for the Well Rested Buff Duration, All Beds are given this stat, Different Values are provided per bed type (BedRoll=600, Rustic&Wood=750, InteriorWood=900)
- Fixing Issue where the wrong talent was being awared for finishing HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION
- Shifting position in Styx mission tree of HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION
Fixed
- Fixed Accolade save issue while moving between levels which was causing possible Accolade progress loss
- Make subtitle ReferenceText string in D_Dialogue transient so that it doesn't get saved into the datatable json, since it's only for editor use when setting up subtitle timing overrides. Resave datatable
- ICESTORM: Updated mission crates system to use latest spawning logic. This will resolve lost mission items (they now respawn in the crates) and hard to see icons) and hard to see icons
- Corrected the output of the UI start target range sound
- Fixing issue where projectile stat displays as they were displaying incorrect values in the players menu
- Update BP_EnzymeGeyser audio to use new OverlapAudioComponent to toggle audio based on distance, instead of just playing in a virtual state all of the time and wasting FMOD virtual voices
- Fixing issue where Substance plugin was missing DLLs for Linux/Mac, due to bad p4ignore rules. In doing so, Substance has been updated to the latest version (still 4.27 engine version, don't worry)
- Adding ability to Scale Modifiers by Effectiveness
- Adding the ability for player stats to modifier modifier effectiveness
- Modifiers stats and damage can now be scaled by the new modifier Effectiveness value
- Fixing ensures around the code base that brought to light that some resource connection code paths where not passing in a world context and therefore when generating item rewards, would not be scaled correctly
- Adding new modifier affectors value to the ModifierStates Datatable
- Fixed a bug where having talents that do actions in biomes (e.g. desert/arctic/conifer movement speed) wouldn't work on styx biomes. It now works on atmospheres instead of biomes to future-proof this issue
- Fixing trivial errors/warnings on Mac - Icarus File, Icarus Stats, Icarus Trees, Icarus Controllers, Icarus Navigation, Icarus Backend, Icarus Utilities, Icarus Audio, Icarus Character, Icarus Talents, Icarus, Icarus Data, Icarus Systems, Icarus Systems, Icarus AI, Icarus Traits, IcarusAutomation, IconEditor, WorldGenerationCommandlet, IcarusShaders, TalentEditor, IcarusK2Nodes, OnlineSubsystem, VanguardBPLibrary, HeatMap, GameplayTexture, IcarusDataTableEditor, DeveloperToolsPlugin
- Updating TOML plugin to latest version
- ENGINE CHANGE - Fixing EOSSDK missing on mac
- Disabled the OpenXR plugin to stop Icarus from launching in VR mode unintentionally
- Adding new Stats for Sleep Quality, this stat will increase the potency of the 'Well Rested' Buff that players receive after sleeping
- Adding Sleep Quality Stats on Various Beds
- Updated the minimap images for Outpost 2/5 which previously had editor visual artifacts
- Fixed clients not being able to press 'R' key to rotate building pieces
- Fixed a few instances of subtitles not matching Sol's dialogue
- Enabled custom stencil support on glass master material; Glass roof/floor pieces will now block weather effects like rain etc
- Fixed issue where spam-clicking the 'aim-down-sights' key with a bow could cause frame drops; UMG_InventoryItem::Update is now only called a maximum of once per frame when listening to inventory updates
- Added Bow and Gun Icons to D_ItemClassificationIcons
- Fixing an issue that was causing Armor to take more damage than it should in certain situations, the Armor damage calculation now takes into account other sources of damage resistance, and removes thouse values so the armor resistances only take into account the damage they are blocking rather than including the values from Talents, Food, Weapons and Buffs
- Fixing Projectile and Melee damage armor resistance stats which where being checked incorrectly in in the armor damage calculation
- Adding Wind damage resistance stats, which where missing in the armor damage calculation
- Fixing issue where BaseCarryingSpearMeleeDamageResistance_PlusPercent was not being used correctly in the melee damage resistance calculation
- Replacement Modifiers will now reset the effectiveness percentage alongside the timer
- Beds will now grant the new sleep quality mechanic while sleeping through the night
- Fixed Modifiers not showing their effectiveness percentage on clients
- Moved Accolade saving back to the world settings class so it can handle switching between characters
- Fixed a typo in Meridian: Extraction quest objective
- Fixed issue where supporters edition outposts looked accessible to all players even though they couldn't be selected
- Fixed a typo in the Abyss mission objectives
- Fixed players getting stuck crouched in small spaces by allowing them to fall off ledges while not pressing crouch
- Encumberance Bar and Map widgets will no longer update multiple times per frame if a relevant stat changes. Improved game performance when scrolling quickly through Hotbar slots. Client is now authoritative of their currently selected hotbar index; Scrolling through the hotbar should now be a much smoother experience for clients
- Added resource requirements and what resource each relevant item provides in the tech tree. (e.g. Water pump requires 1000 energy and provides 1000 water)
- Fixed clients existing dropships at the wrong orientation by updating the camera rotation limits before existing the seat
- Fixed Deployables that require shelter not turning off their fuel source alongside processing when shelter requirements aren't met
- Committing missing file for custom item glow
- Fixing issue where making reinforced glass was broken in a previous commit
- Fixing up unsaved itembale data table
- Fixing missed source files which was causing variours editor compile issues
- Fixing Food Modifiers not respecting the anti-scale of StomachSlots Stat
- Adjusting Rounding of Modifier Effects so Positive Numbers Round Up and Negative Round Down, correctly scaling the stats of the modifier
- Updating Modifier Popup so it displays the correct stat values for scaled stat elements
- Fixing issue where The Attachment Preview Table was using the wrong tag and axes where showing up as valid attachments options when they should not have been
- Fixing issue where the Sandworm helm was not accepting helmet attachments
- Fixing issue where Resources being produced on crafting benches were not being displayed correctly in the UI
- Resource Networks Stats now Reload Correctly, Machines should be active if they where in an active state when logged off, a few edge cases will remain but the networks will no longer look active when they are not
- Doors, Windows and Electronic Lights should now restore their state (Open/Closed/On/Off/etc) correctly upon reload
- Setting up Custom Item GLow Alpha to work correctly with Override Images
- Fixing issue where an incorrect icon would be displayed after selecting a recipe in the players menu, moving to another tab, then navigating back to crafting
- Fixed bug where clients couldn't place wall pieces at 90d angles by using the internal placement guide circle
- Fixed clients not being able to sprint west after sleeping in a bed by adding server checks to the player's camera manager
- Fixing issue where you could craft 'Reinforced x' on any machine that was connected to water
- Fixed weather debris particles being visible while underwater (leaves, sticks, etc.)
- Fixing up widget spacing on Talent Tooltips specailly for the resource network display
- Updating the Resource network display so it is present on both items and recipes as well
Future Content
- Swamp Decals - first pass on SW RockTransition
- Players can now interact with applicable orphaned juvenile creatures to begin the taming process. Updated taming UI to show relevant environmental modifiers. Mounts no longer automatically assign the nearest player as their owner, they must be interacted with to do this instead
- Create new LakeAudio actor which can represent a lake independently of lake world actors. This gives us more flexibility in implementing appropriate audio for lakes in a wider range of shapes and sizes
- Refactored LakeSplineComponent and LakeAudioComponent to enable this while still working correctly on existing lake actors
- Added option for island splines which can set an FMOD parameter to offset lake audio volume etc. if player is on an island within a lake
- Manual spline generation functions - at this point we expect to hand-author these splines, the manual generation provides a starting point
- Swamp Decals - first pass on SW_DirtDebris
- Added 6 variants of base cliff foliage and 6 variants of hanging cliff foliage to the project
- Added option for lava on WT_Waterfall and MI
- Added Riverbank and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Added height blend option for snow on M_RockMacroMaster so tundra cliffs can have slow only at certain heights
- Update lake audio improvements for 1.3.0 requirements:
- Refactor most of LakeSplineComponent into a base EdgeSplineComponent so that it can be reused for other functionality
- Refactor island splines to use the new EdgeSplineComponent
- Replace a number of BP lake and spline functions with native equivalents in the new component for optimisation
- Additional validation of LakeAudio splines to prevent authoring errors
- Added BP setup for preset geothermals
- Moved TU_TussockA ssets to subfolder called Tussock within the TU folder
- Swamp Decals - first pass on Underwater and Riverstones
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, lava river and flowpoints placement and landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Fixing various calls around the code base that where rolling chances with 101% instead of 100%, this has all been cleaned up and coalesed into a single library (IcarusChanceLibrary) to avoid these issues in future
- Various code formatting fixes as there where some older files where not up to standard
- Ensuring Worldcontext objects in reguards to item manipulation and stat retrieval to make sure we catch any locations which are not passing in the correct objects, incorrect objects means incorrect stats being displayed and used
- ROCK_AC_Serac Variations mesh, material and textures
- Updating M creature footsteps balance and layering and notifier locations for better accuracy
- Added GL_ButtercupA with 3 variations, as well as added it and several other foliage assets to their proper collections
- Trait Variables for Energy/Water/Generator Components are now recorded and reloaded at the icarus actor level
- Variables marked with 'SaveGame' in BP's and Native Classes that inhert from IcarusActor (int's and bools) can now be recorded without bespoke recorder components
- Fix crash when adding saddles to mount characters due to uninitialised pointer in IsBeingRidden function
- Enable basic creature audio (vocalisations and footsteps) for mount creatures:
- Refactor creature anim notifies to use an interface, and apply the interface to existing GOAP character base and new mount base
- Add various creature audio components to mount base
- Add some extra checks to BP_CreatureAudioComponent to ensure it works on different character classes
- Swamp Rocks polish pass WIP - secondary UVs, new detail normal map, tweaks to materials
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, cave placement and landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- General Code cleanup and commenting for the new Actor State Variable Recording
- General Code Cleanup and Commenting doe the New UcarusChanceLibrary and its functions
- Adding new Function to ChanceLibrary for RollMax[0,N) for a roll between 0 and N, inclusive of 0, exclusive of N
- Add surface checker component to mount base so that mount footstep audio etc. can modulate based on the surface type the creature is on
- More M creature improvements. Footstep velocities react to all stages of the blendspace speed variants and also set up unique event for M Mount vs standard M
- Added 3 variations of tundra bush_A to the project
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, geothermal pools and cave placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Swamp Cliff Pass, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Volcanic Macros - added MAC_03A for use as cliff/landscape piece
- Polish pass on swamp cliffs plus biome variants - added secondary UVs, material tweaks and parenting changes to make future edits easier
- Add FMOD DLLs for non-windows platforms
- Adding first pass M creature flinch / death sounds. More layers to be added to the death
- Swamp Cliffs - New mesh+textures for Cliff 06
- Make Icarus Build Tool cross-platform
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, crater and cave placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
- Adding M creature Death sounds first pass
- Make platform defaults to Mac on non-Windows platforms, fixing help recipe
- ENGINE PLUGIN CHANGE - Strider now compiles on non-Windows platforms
- Fixing incorrect return value
- Missing dependency for AnimGraphNodes
- Trying alternate version of constexpr if-statement
- Adding more M creature vocal and movement sounds. Idle nip, move 1 and 2 for subtle nuances
- Adding more M Mount creature layers. Idle states and adjustments to reverb curves, spacializer settings and spawn rate of idle states. Also adding distant processed layers
- Swamp Cliffs - New mesh+textures for Cliff 05
- Tundra Cliff Pass and Created New Tundra Cliff Stamps, Blue Quad, Prometheus
- Added Riverbank, Cliff Meshes and Sculpted Landscape on Green Quad, DLC Map
- Adjustments to M creature levels
- Added saturation control + triplanar options for RockMacroMaster for better control on LC Rocks
- Cliff pass in vulcanic biome, edited cave template volume placement, landscape sculpting, Purple Quad, DLC
Changed files in this update