Icarus Week Thirty Eight Update | HIGHRISE Mission & a range of QoL improvements

Week Thirty-Eight's update is centered around a range of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, paired with our first construction mission in a number of weeks, HIGHRISE. Many of these fixes and improvements have come from community feedback and suggestions, something we highly value. You’ll see we have linked to the relevant Feature Upvote tickets in this post.

Our ongoing Dedicated Servers work is progressing in leaps and bounds, with fixes to overall game performance improving as a result. This includes the ‘frame stuttering as a result of swapping items in the hotbar’ fix that you’ll see below.

Have a read through this week's patch and load in to play HIGHRISE: Construction after you’ve updated. We can’t wait to see your takes on the task at hand.

Bug Fixes

You’ll see even more in the changelog below. Many thanks to the players who helped identify these bugs, and worked with us to find and reproduce them so we could isolate and fix them.

QoL Improvements

We’ve made a range of Quality of Life improvements alongside this week's bug fixes, adding new talents and buffs alongside improving the UI to share important information as you play. There are more you can read about in the changelog, but here are six key ones we thought deserved a special mention:

Two New Talents (Vegetarian & Carnivore) -Increases the Buffs for Fruit & Vegetable foods and Dried Meat

Sleep Quality - Better beds provide increased ‘Well Rested’ stats and duration

Ranged Damage numbers are now showing correctly in the Stats Menu

Alterations from Talents are now shown in the crafting menu (highlighted on items and on popups)

Power/Water Network information is now shown in blueprint tool tips and on items

Doors/Windows and Electric Lights should now retain their state upon reloading into the game (opened/closed/on/off)

Mission - HIGHRISE: Construction

After a few weeks without a new construction mission, we’re bringing you HIGHRISE: Construction, tasking you to build a six-floor observation tower and make it habitable. Your briefing is as follows:

// OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: The Great River, Styx

// BACKGROUND: The Operator requests a tower providing vision across the central Styx Great Lakes area.

// MISSION: Construct a tall observation tower, with electric lighting and backup braziers.

//TERMS: Flat fee. All resources and construction materials are the responsibility of the Contractor.

Don’t just build big, be creative and share your screenshots with us on #screenshots and #icarus-clips in our Discord.

Changelog V1.2.13.100500

New Content

Adding Stats for DriedMeatModifierEffectiveness and FruitAndVegeModifierEffectiveness

Adding new Talents (Carnivore & Vegetarian) which increase Dried Meat & Fruit & Vege Modifier Effectiveness, each has 2 levels +15% & +30% and is in the produce tree

Adding Check to prevent Stomach Storage from being Scaled based on Modifier Effectiveness

Adding Crafting Recipe Filter options for Attachment Type so there attachments per piece of equipment can be found a lot easier in the Alteration Bench

Alterations that are granted by Talents will now show up in crafting tooltips before you craft an Item

In the crafting UI, if you have talents that will alter the item upon crafting, the images of the item in the crafting menu will show the golden glow outline effect

Setting HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION feature level to STYX so it is unlocked and people can access and play

Adding ability to specify custom Alpha's on items so the Item Glow on Custom items comes through cleaner than the generated one in cases where it looks bad (Specifically Bows)

Updating Stat Descriptions for the 2 new Modifier Effectiveness Stats

Added Wood bow and longbow glow override to D_Itemable

Adding a new Stat for the Well Rested Buff Duration, All Beds are given this stat, Different Values are provided per bed type (BedRoll=600, Rustic&Wood=750, InteriorWood=900)

Fixing Issue where the wrong talent was being awared for finishing HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION

Shifting position in Styx mission tree of HIGHRISE: CONSTRUCTION

Fixed

Fixed Accolade save issue while moving between levels which was causing possible Accolade progress loss

Make subtitle ReferenceText string in D_Dialogue transient so that it doesn't get saved into the datatable json, since it's only for editor use when setting up subtitle timing overrides. Resave datatable

ICESTORM: Updated mission crates system to use latest spawning logic. This will resolve lost mission items (they now respawn in the crates) and hard to see icons) and hard to see icons

Corrected the output of the UI start target range sound

Fixing issue where projectile stat displays as they were displaying incorrect values in the players menu

Update BP_EnzymeGeyser audio to use new OverlapAudioComponent to toggle audio based on distance, instead of just playing in a virtual state all of the time and wasting FMOD virtual voices

Fixing issue where Substance plugin was missing DLLs for Linux/Mac, due to bad p4ignore rules. In doing so, Substance has been updated to the latest version (still 4.27 engine version, don't worry)

Adding ability to Scale Modifiers by Effectiveness

Adding the ability for player stats to modifier modifier effectiveness

Modifiers stats and damage can now be scaled by the new modifier Effectiveness value

Fixing ensures around the code base that brought to light that some resource connection code paths where not passing in a world context and therefore when generating item rewards, would not be scaled correctly

Adding new modifier affectors value to the ModifierStates Datatable

Fixed a bug where having talents that do actions in biomes (e.g. desert/arctic/conifer movement speed) wouldn't work on styx biomes. It now works on atmospheres instead of biomes to future-proof this issue

Fixing trivial errors/warnings on Mac - Icarus File, Icarus Stats, Icarus Trees, Icarus Controllers, Icarus Navigation, Icarus Backend, Icarus Utilities, Icarus Audio, Icarus Character, Icarus Talents, Icarus, Icarus Data, Icarus Systems, Icarus Systems, Icarus AI, Icarus Traits, IcarusAutomation, IconEditor, WorldGenerationCommandlet, IcarusShaders, TalentEditor, IcarusK2Nodes, OnlineSubsystem, VanguardBPLibrary, HeatMap, GameplayTexture, IcarusDataTableEditor, DeveloperToolsPlugin

Updating TOML plugin to latest version

ENGINE CHANGE - Fixing EOSSDK missing on mac

Disabled the OpenXR plugin to stop Icarus from launching in VR mode unintentionally

Adding new Stats for Sleep Quality, this stat will increase the potency of the 'Well Rested' Buff that players receive after sleeping

Adding Sleep Quality Stats on Various Beds

Updated the minimap images for Outpost 2/5 which previously had editor visual artifacts

Fixed clients not being able to press 'R' key to rotate building pieces

Fixed a few instances of subtitles not matching Sol's dialogue

Enabled custom stencil support on glass master material; Glass roof/floor pieces will now block weather effects like rain etc

Fixed issue where spam-clicking the 'aim-down-sights' key with a bow could cause frame drops; UMG_InventoryItem::Update is now only called a maximum of once per frame when listening to inventory updates

Added Bow and Gun Icons to D_ItemClassificationIcons

Fixing an issue that was causing Armor to take more damage than it should in certain situations, the Armor damage calculation now takes into account other sources of damage resistance, and removes thouse values so the armor resistances only take into account the damage they are blocking rather than including the values from Talents, Food, Weapons and Buffs

Fixing Projectile and Melee damage armor resistance stats which where being checked incorrectly in in the armor damage calculation

Adding Wind damage resistance stats, which where missing in the armor damage calculation

Fixing issue where BaseCarryingSpearMeleeDamageResistance_PlusPercent was not being used correctly in the melee damage resistance calculation

Replacement Modifiers will now reset the effectiveness percentage alongside the timer

Beds will now grant the new sleep quality mechanic while sleeping through the night

Fixed Modifiers not showing their effectiveness percentage on clients

Moved Accolade saving back to the world settings class so it can handle switching between characters

Fixed a typo in Meridian: Extraction quest objective

Fixed issue where supporters edition outposts looked accessible to all players even though they couldn't be selected

Fixed a typo in the Abyss mission objectives

Fixed players getting stuck crouched in small spaces by allowing them to fall off ledges while not pressing crouch

Encumberance Bar and Map widgets will no longer update multiple times per frame if a relevant stat changes. Improved game performance when scrolling quickly through Hotbar slots. Client is now authoritative of their currently selected hotbar index; Scrolling through the hotbar should now be a much smoother experience for clients

Added resource requirements and what resource each relevant item provides in the tech tree. (e.g. Water pump requires 1000 energy and provides 1000 water)

Fixed clients existing dropships at the wrong orientation by updating the camera rotation limits before existing the seat

Fixed Deployables that require shelter not turning off their fuel source alongside processing when shelter requirements aren't met

Committing missing file for custom item glow

Fixing issue where making reinforced glass was broken in a previous commit

Fixing up unsaved itembale data table

Fixing missed source files which was causing variours editor compile issues

Fixing Food Modifiers not respecting the anti-scale of StomachSlots Stat

Adjusting Rounding of Modifier Effects so Positive Numbers Round Up and Negative Round Down, correctly scaling the stats of the modifier

Updating Modifier Popup so it displays the correct stat values for scaled stat elements

Fixing issue where The Attachment Preview Table was using the wrong tag and axes where showing up as valid attachments options when they should not have been

Fixing issue where the Sandworm helm was not accepting helmet attachments

Fixing issue where Resources being produced on crafting benches were not being displayed correctly in the UI

Resource Networks Stats now Reload Correctly, Machines should be active if they where in an active state when logged off, a few edge cases will remain but the networks will no longer look active when they are not

Doors, Windows and Electronic Lights should now restore their state (Open/Closed/On/Off/etc) correctly upon reload

Setting up Custom Item GLow Alpha to work correctly with Override Images

Fixing issue where an incorrect icon would be displayed after selecting a recipe in the players menu, moving to another tab, then navigating back to crafting

Fixed bug where clients couldn't place wall pieces at 90d angles by using the internal placement guide circle

Fixed clients not being able to sprint west after sleeping in a bed by adding server checks to the player's camera manager

Fixing issue where you could craft 'Reinforced x' on any machine that was connected to water

Fixed weather debris particles being visible while underwater (leaves, sticks, etc.)

Fixing up widget spacing on Talent Tooltips specailly for the resource network display

Updating the Resource network display so it is present on both items and recipes as well

Future Content