Saleblazers Playtest update for 26 August 2022

8/25: Save System Hotfix

Saleblazers Playtest update for 26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
A very important hotfix to fix some save issues with the shop and recipe progress. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We're incredibly grateful for our https://discord.gg/Saleblazers bug reporters!

We're also experimenting with some gameplay changes in this patch.

Police HP has been nerfed, so fights with them should feel quicker and less grindy. Customers have a fear threshold + fear decay mechanic now, which should make them less skittish to fight or flee.

Let us know how that feels!

Changes

  • Changed fear mechanic in customers to decay over time and have a larger threshold before reacting, instead of triggering at 1 HP of damage
  • Customers now flee away from their target and despawn if far enough instead of running to their sidewalk origin position
  • Barter minigame difficulty increases dramatically after 400%
  • Increased tree falling damage dealt to other trees
  • Reduced the price of Bamboo Sword
  • Reduced Bamboo Cash Register self damage on usage from 3 to 2
  • Increased Apple and Wheat drop rate from Fiber Bush
  • Increased price of Torch from 10 to 15 dollars
  • Slightly increased level up threshold for shop reputation 1
  • Added a speed threshold to prevent scooting motion while sprint + block spamming
  • Customers can no longer purchase items from non display containers such as crafting tables
  • Police HP nerfed from 75 -> 40

Fixes

  • Fixed issue in Steam Survival Fest map where item IDs were reverted, causing shop load issues and duplicate items on old saves
  • Fixed edge case where switching inventories caused items not be able to be picked up
  • Fixed autocraft toggle button not changing per crafting component
  • Fixed client RPC issue when throwing weapons
  • Fixed enemies not spawning in cave on Steam Survival Fest map
  • Fixed player recipe not saving the game if saved more than once in a session
  • Fixed issue where building UI wouldn't work if swapped to
  • Fixed bug where female characters couldn't use all facial hair options
  • Fixed issue where the Apple item couldn't be stacked
  • 15% boost in performance on larger shops through various optimizations
  • Various NRE fixes that would cause clients to disconnect
  • Hammer UI no longer gets stuck for clients when weapon use mode changes
  • Fixed edge case where clients wouldn't load nearby items sometimes
  • Fixed various crafting bugs
  • Updated text damage manager sort order to display over certain UI elements
  • Fixed attribute display on first barter sometimes being misaligned
  • Fixed player stuck in sit animation when seat is taken away
  • Fixed shop renaming locking input
  • Memory optimization through assembly stripping, shader removal, and texture compression
  • Fixed shop closing when player dies or when the shop is picked up

