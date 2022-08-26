8/25: Save System Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9391198 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A very important hotfix to fix some save issues with the shop and recipe progress. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. We're incredibly grateful for our https://discord.gg/Saleblazers bug reporters!

We're also experimenting with some gameplay changes in this patch.

Police HP has been nerfed, so fights with them should feel quicker and less grindy. Customers have a fear threshold + fear decay mechanic now, which should make them less skittish to fight or flee.

Let us know how that feels!

Changes

Changed fear mechanic in customers to decay over time and have a larger threshold before reacting, instead of triggering at 1 HP of damage

Customers now flee away from their target and despawn if far enough instead of running to their sidewalk origin position

Barter minigame difficulty increases dramatically after 400%

Increased tree falling damage dealt to other trees

Reduced the price of Bamboo Sword

Reduced Bamboo Cash Register self damage on usage from 3 to 2

Increased Apple and Wheat drop rate from Fiber Bush

Increased price of Torch from 10 to 15 dollars

Slightly increased level up threshold for shop reputation 1

Added a speed threshold to prevent scooting motion while sprint + block spamming

Customers can no longer purchase items from non display containers such as crafting tables

Police HP nerfed from 75 -> 40

Fixes