Water Biome update, new minigame coming soon, and much more!

Hey Wanderers,

This week we have been working hard on - you guessed it - the Water Biome! Since we had to delay our launch, we want to make up for that by providing what content is ready as early as possible for Origins players. Please find detailed notes below on today's major update.

Water Domain

We have added the first room of the Water Domain - this is one of the major elemental biomes in Mythic. You can access the Water Domain by travelling east. Here are some of the new things you'll find:

Ice puzzle - navigate the slippery terrain to access powerful rewards!

Infuser - new upgrading station (similar to the Forge) that will upgrade the rarity of an item.

Slime - unique mob to the Water Domain. Beware the bounce!

A brand new npc, a new quest, powerful new items, and much more

The Frost Trials

We are also working on a Water Domain minigame that is going to be added to Origins in around 2 weeks. We're really excited for you guys to try this out! This new minigame, called the Frost Trials, will also feature a global leaderboard, similar to the Gauntlet minigame. In an effort to bring Mythic in front of new audiences and increase visibility, we're also going to be launching the minigame with it's own Steam page, too.

Minor Balance and Bug Fixes

Damage reflect now occurs after taking damage yourself, not before.

Damage reflect on the fire set reduced by half.

Low level mites nerfed

Key room mobs nerfed. Should be easier picking up a key for new players.

Load times upon game launch should be much faster.

To summarize, the first room of the Water Domain is available NOW to access (provided you've defeated the order boss) and the Frost Trials minigame will be coming in 2 weeks. If you'd like to share feedback about the game or just hang out, come join our Discord!

Thanks again for playing and we'll see you all in the maze!

Cheers,

Poro

Abyssal Studios