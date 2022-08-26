Main changes

We added German localisation made by our fan on Steam.

Thanks to Klesk ТБ2 for support and great work!

Hey, gamers! If anybody likes our project and wants to help us with localisation to any languages & proofreading, please write to our official mailbox: [putinistslayer@gmail.com](mailto:putinistslayer@gmail.com)

Now we have a place where we can mention all our supporters. "Credits" screen is ready.

Of course, information about Bunker 22 collective (authors of Putinist Slayer) is also available there.

New phrases for loading screen. Currently it's available only in Ukrainian, translations will arrive little bit later.

New planets should make visuals more variative.

Minor changes & bugfixes