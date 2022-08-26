Main changes
We added German localisation made by our fan on Steam.
Thanks to Klesk ТБ2 for support and great work!
Hey, gamers! If anybody likes our project and wants to help us with localisation to any languages & proofreading, please write to our official mailbox: [putinistslayer@gmail.com](mailto:putinistslayer@gmail.com)
Now we have a place where we can mention all our supporters. "Credits" screen is ready.
Of course, information about Bunker 22 collective (authors of Putinist Slayer) is also available there.
New phrases for loading screen. Currently it's available only in Ukrainian, translations will arrive little bit later.
New planets should make visuals more variative.
Minor changes & bugfixes
- UI appear animation added (tutorial)
- UI disappear animation added (game over)
- Possibility to disable UI (Ctrl + F1)
- Fix visual bug: cutting hologram effect on arrow key icons (tutorial)
- Bugfix: wrong voice comment language for player appear phrase #8
- Bugfix: keys excepting Esc not worked for skipping intro scene if try to skip it during fade from black animation
Changed files in this update