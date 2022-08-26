patch 2.31.52 8/25/2022

Fixed holes in town landscape.
Changed sword textures for witches men.
Made body Invisible on player to improve searching.
performance improvements.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed holes in town landscape.
Changed sword textures for witches men.
Made body Invisible on player to improve searching.
performance improvements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update