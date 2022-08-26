 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 26 August 2022

patch 2.31.52 8/25/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed holes in town landscape.

Changed sword textures for witches men.

Made body Invisible on player to improve searching.

performance improvements.

