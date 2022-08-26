DEPTHS OF THE UNDERGROUND - THE SHADY PEELER ARRIVES

Hello, hello-hello! It's been a little bit, hasn't it?

Well, a couple' weeks - but the last part of The Underground content update is here! (as well as multiple QoL improvements and minor changes and possibly a few new bugs)

Hope ya'll are having a good time with the game ( and in life as well! ) - now, without further ado, let's get to the stuff.

THE UNDERGROUND - ALL OF IT



This update marks part 3/3 of The Underground content block. The Underground consists of a set of features designed to empower players and make their midgame experience more engaging and enjoyable - let's see what's new, and recap the other two.

NEW FEATURE - THE SHADY PEELER



Take the chance or pay the price? The Shady Peeler awaits at the depths of the underground... as soon as you free them from under a literal pile of trash.

This new feature unlocks a slotted upgrades for all stations - by means of unpeeling a kiwi. You can buy different types of peels to suit your current currency situation, but you'll also need to decide which stations deserve more points than the others.

NEW ACHIEVEMENTS

This content also comes with new achievements, go achieve them!

RECAP - WIWI LABORATORY



The Wiwi Laboratory gives you the option to hire pulpthirsty mercenaries that give you powers from one of the professions you did not select. But oh, they can end up stronger than their original profession? Thousands of arrows? Hundreds of potions? Beeg fortify number... but faster? Yes.

RECAP - PENITENT KIWI



Penances are our 'handcrafted with love' version of your usual 'challenge' style runs. Increase your prestige currency multipliers by progressing deeper into each different Penance with game-altering effects! What's different about this one? Mainly that you don't have to complete penance levels one by one... but also that they may or may not be extremely meta-gameable.

NEW MINOR FEATURE - EXPORT INCENTIVES



There weren't any plans for additional sources of profession tokens - yet early players often found their profession progression a little stagnant... and lategame ones had a hard time getting them in some penances.

Oh, and also it's nice to have a backup of your save file. So there you have it!

THE UNCROSSED CROSSROADS ROAD AHEAD

Alright we've crossed a new step off the map! It kinda went a bit offtrack with some progression changes, but no one will know if we don't actually put it on the image ( if you put lots of words here it looks very long and boring and less people bother to read it ).

This one is both a game update and... things outside the game that are from the game but that you get on the Steam platform? The steam cards are being done by my pal from Kaze and the Wild masks - Daniel Romanenco (dude's doing oil paintings now as well ???)

I've been gathering a list of player requests for a while now and mentioning how they'd come up in the Avanced Options Update at some point - well, here it is! If you'd like to suggest a request, consider posting it in the game's Discussion Board or even Joining Our Discord!

ACTUAL NOTES OF THE PATCH KIND

SHADY PEELER

Each station now has its own PEELED KIWI - apply up to 6 SHADY PEELS to the peeled kiwis to gain from BIG to HUMUNGOUSLY HUGE bonuses... your greed is your limit!

Just 6, you may ask? NO! You can also add unlimited SPIKIES for additional points... but place them wisely as they may become cost-prohibitive.

EARLY GAME PROGRESSION

The early progression and unfolding of mechanics has been improved for new players.

The underground will now become fully visible much earlier - new players can catch a glimpse of the 3 locked features there.

Additional helpers have been added & UI reworks were made to make some concepts easier to learn naturally as you play.

EXPORT SAVE BONUS

You can now start transcendences with a few extra :token: by using the save-export-incentive system.

CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

Alchemy potions will now keep the old timer when replacing an effect if the old timer was longer than a fresh potion

Carpentry will now save whether you had autobuy or autoratio ON/OFF`

Alchemist wiwis' potion-yeeting AI vastly improved

Alchemist wiwis will now yeet potions offscreen if no good targets exist`

You can now zoom further way in the Transcendence Tree

Courier movespeed now scales slower so they only teleport much later in the game

BUGFIXES