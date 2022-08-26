Small Update (EA 3.3)

Attention Republic soldiers,

This is a pretty small patch for the Reforged update, just crossing known to-do's off my list. I estimate this will be the last patch before EA-4.0 (The Snipers & Bombs update on the roadmap).

General Changes

Changed: Shotgun spread is slightly more randomized (not listed as a balancing change because this will have a small impact on gameplay but make shotgun shots less grid-like which looks nicer)

Changed: Shop bottom left slot info changed to make more logical sense

Changed: Made M16 shoot volume louder to be more in-line with other weapons

Fixed: The more egregious stuck spots & spots where you'd be invincible to damage on Backstreet Market

Fixed: Exploding zombie gas blocking the player from viewing/using interactables (This most often made so when exploding near a wall, you could no longer view the walls health until the gas cleared)

Fixed: Non-host not seeing shop markers between waves

Fixed: Shop text "Equipped weapon" (now called "Weapon in slot") displaying your currently equipped weapon rather than the weapon equipped for that slot (This is due to the shop originally being based off of which weapon you had equipped when opening it, rather than the new version where you select which slot you want to buy for and can switch slots using the bottom left buttons)

