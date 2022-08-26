 Skip to content

Supernova Tactics update for 26 August 2022

Quality of Life & Difficulty Reduction Patch

Supernova Tactics update for 26 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The shop now shows how many units you own on your bench.
  • Everyone starts the game with 15 crystals to ease some of the early game difficulty. If you're an existing player and have more than 15 already, this won't affect you.
  • Enemy Item Picker's maximum level has increased to 20 from 10. (+10% chance of choosing Enemy Buff)
  • The enemy buff "Mana Battery" has been nerfed to 20/40/60% at tiers 1-3.
  • Fixed a bug where the Steam player icons were inverted on the leaderboard.
  • Fixed a bug where Gift Giver would only give 1 item.
  • Fixed a bug where the text in the Post Game window did not fit correctly when beating Impossible difficulty.

