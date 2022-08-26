 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Financial freedom for the few update for 26 August 2022

Small Update22-08-26

Share · View all patches · Build 9390699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The age of the game has been extended to 60 years old, the task execution interface has been added with detailed parameters, the first-year salary increase mechanism has been modified, the dialog box card black border bug has been modified, and the ending interface cannot be returned to the main interface bug.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1945881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link