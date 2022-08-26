The age of the game has been extended to 60 years old, the task execution interface has been added with detailed parameters, the first-year salary increase mechanism has been modified, the dialog box card black border bug has been modified, and the ending interface cannot be returned to the main interface bug.
Financial freedom for the few update for 26 August 2022
Small Update22-08-26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update