EASY MODE AVAILABLE!

This is our biggest update yet. And we're very happy to announce that you will now be able to choose from two different difficulty modes:

Recruit: For new FPS players and also for those who prefer to focus on the language learning aspect of the game without constant intense combat. Commando: For seasoned FPS players who consider a challenging experience to be more engaging.

Additionally there have been improvements to the overall balance of the game: weapon handling, enemy stats, etc. There have also been further improvements to the overall graphics and optimization.

If you notice any problems with this update please let me know! I'm grateful for any feedback you feel like providing.

Next I'll be working on some feature improvements, and I've begun planning some big content updates as well... stay tuned for more info on that soon.

Chaz - Lead Designer