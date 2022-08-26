Changing the Way

Greetings!

There was something that we (and many of you too) did not like in the player evolution: The cap that forced you to hunt for books while losing all your progression on useless task. We did a lot of calculation and have come up with a solution that should make the game far better (and a bit easier):

The new rules:

The cap of each skill will now be a global setting (around 30).

The max bonus skill will stay as they were (starting around 14 and going to around 30).

Books will now raise your possible bonus cap only.

The main benefit of this new way is that you will not encounter useless tasks anymore. You will eventually block on tasks that you cannot do until you find a book to raise your bonus skill, but you will never waste any of them.

There is new content for low, mid and high level players in the update too. Check out the changelog for more details.

Changelog

August 25 - Version: 0.1.25.0

Features and Changes

Skills are no longer capped. Only the bonus value is now.

Market: Create a buy offer from another buy offer.

Market: Ignore player market offers until next login.

Time of day UI along with party members are now visible in the domain.

Fixes

Fixed currency on an NPC store not updating when selling items.

Content Changes