whoops I broke it - patch

V1.0.007

-Added a default skybox to the boss and endless-scenes to avoid extremely-unlikely-but-technically-possible clearscreen bugs.

-Added errorcheck for endlesslevels having no spawn plan -> now we could theoretically make levels without enemies and it wont crash

-Gave the dingy sharper edges

-Rewrote map unlock-code

-increased soar speed

-fixed pirate event causing non stop errors after not being activated, which caused framedrops

-Fixed the ship disappearing from shop bug I introduced last update