V1.0.007
-Added a default skybox to the boss and endless-scenes to avoid extremely-unlikely-but-technically-possible clearscreen bugs.
-Added errorcheck for endlesslevels having no spawn plan -> now we could theoretically make levels without enemies and it wont crash
-Gave the dingy sharper edges
-Rewrote map unlock-code
-increased soar speed
-fixed pirate event causing non stop errors after not being activated, which caused framedrops
-Fixed the ship disappearing from shop bug I introduced last update
Crystal Souls: Fragment Hunters update for 25 August 2022
whoops I broke it - patch
