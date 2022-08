Share · View all patches · Build 9390459 · Last edited 26 August 2022 – 01:06:15 UTC by Wendy

TURBOMANIA FOG RACERS IS LIVE !!!

< Taaa daaam > < Taaa daaam > < Taaaaa daaaaammmmm >

!!! TurboMania Fog Racers has just launched it's Early Access and it's ready for download !!!

Drift around the corners, dogde obstacles, race through deep fog to show 'em who's really a BOSS

FOG RACER - welcome to the game