・In the case of a senior vassal, I made it so that I could not grant a territory to my vassal (= appoint a senior vassal).
"Even Daimyo were unable to grant territories, so this has been fixed."
・Regarding a senior vassal in a civil war, even if the senior vassal becomes a daimyo after that,
Fixed because the civil turmoil remained
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 25 August 2022
2022.8.26fix
