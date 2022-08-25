 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 25 August 2022

2022.8.26fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9390365 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・In the case of a senior vassal, I made it so that I could not grant a territory to my vassal (= appoint a senior vassal).
"Even Daimyo were unable to grant territories, so this has been fixed."
・Regarding a senior vassal in a civil war, even if the senior vassal becomes a daimyo after that,
Fixed because the civil turmoil remained

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link