Ruin or Victory update for 25 August 2022

Update 1.041

25 August 2022

New Features and Improvements

  • Crafters at a woodcraft pickup resources for constructs when at least a quarter of the required resources are available
  • Domestic animals and constructs spread out more around rally points

Corrections and Fixes

  • The player's 'Fortified' start wall was unbuilt
  • Constructing a building very close to an open gate prevented units going through the gate
  • A cart or oxen delivering resources to a building would become stuck when they were carrying their maximum weight and building did not need any more resources delivered
  • After loading the game, the blacksmith's chimney did not smoke when crafting was in progress

