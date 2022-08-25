Update 1.041

New Features and Improvements
- Crafters at a woodcraft pickup resources for constructs when at least a quarter of the required resources are available
- Domestic animals and constructs spread out more around rally points
Corrections and Fixes
- The player's 'Fortified' start wall was unbuilt
- Constructing a building very close to an open gate prevented units going through the gate
- A cart or oxen delivering resources to a building would become stuck when they were carrying their maximum weight and building did not need any more resources delivered
- After loading the game, the blacksmith's chimney did not smoke when crafting was in progress
Changed files in this update