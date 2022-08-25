 Skip to content

Super Demon Survivors update for 25 August 2022

0.2.0 Massive Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9390007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of updates, and the start of some systems we will be flushing out in the near future. Complete Missions, Fight against insane new Titan enemies that seem unstoppable, Gain assistance in your fight against the demon hordes. Lots of Quality of life updates, including fixing XP ramp-up, how melee attacks trigger, how champions unlock and more! As always, join the discord, give us feedback and help us shape the game!

