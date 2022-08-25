 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exterminate Zombies: Get Paid Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Playtest Live Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9389973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The playtest for EZGP is live now! Make sure to join the Discord and submit any bugs you may find.

Happy exterminating!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link