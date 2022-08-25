 Skip to content

Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure update for 25 August 2022

License update

Updated the license and included a privacy policy.

Don't miss the launch of my new adventure game BROK the InvestiGator tomorrow!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/949480/BROK_the_InvestiGator/

Demetrios Windows Depot 451571
