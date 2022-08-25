Balance Update Hotfix 1

Version 24.15an

Changes:

Updated translations

Now collecting how much damage enemies deal to the player - will help with balance

Illusory spaces now appear green - even if an item is in the space

You will never see the same enemy encounter twice within a single run

You can no longer find the ethereal wand or ethereal staff in Big Mode

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the text for the whittling knife - displaying 0 energy before

Glory Knight now adds rough hide at the start of your turn

You can now unlock illusory spaces during level-up even if they contain a manastone

The old log now spawns 1 herb only

Unfair mode no longer requires bombs away to be complete

Fixed a glitch with the brother's bow

Fixed the poison ivy - it now effects the enemy that attacked instead of your current target