Balance Update Hotfix 1

Version 24.15an
Changes:
Updated translations
Now collecting how much damage enemies deal to the player - will help with balance
Illusory spaces now appear green - even if an item is in the space
You will never see the same enemy encounter twice within a single run
You can no longer find the ethereal wand or ethereal staff in Big Mode
Bug Fixes:
Fixed the text for the whittling knife - displaying 0 energy before
Glory Knight now adds rough hide at the start of your turn
You can now unlock illusory spaces during level-up even if they contain a manastone
The old log now spawns 1 herb only
Unfair mode no longer requires bombs away to be complete
Fixed a glitch with the brother's bow
Fixed the poison ivy - it now effects the enemy that attacked instead of your current target
