 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 25 August 2022

Balance Update Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9389855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Version 24.15an

Changes:
Updated translations
Now collecting how much damage enemies deal to the player - will help with balance
Illusory spaces now appear green - even if an item is in the space
You will never see the same enemy encounter twice within a single run
You can no longer find the ethereal wand or ethereal staff in Big Mode

Bug Fixes:
Fixed the text for the whittling knife - displaying 0 energy before
Glory Knight now adds rough hide at the start of your turn
You can now unlock illusory spaces during level-up even if they contain a manastone
The old log now spawns 1 herb only
Unfair mode no longer requires bombs away to be complete
Fixed a glitch with the brother's bow
Fixed the poison ivy - it now effects the enemy that attacked instead of your current target

Changed depots in testingbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 9389855
Depot 1970581
Depot 1970582
Depot 1970583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link