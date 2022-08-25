Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.3)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Restored the possibility to unequip skills (still no point refund :D)
- Made doors blockable in the map editor
- Added @deathscreens_dadbods' patch
Improvements
- Improved game performances while dragging grenades
- Improved map generation templates
- Improved mission leaderboards security (reset required)
- Increased opacity of the button backgrounds
- Reduced the amount of transparent doors generated
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed agents able to shoot while opening a door
- Fixed grenade throws through door windows
- Fixed grenades hitting agents when deploying a new one
- Fixed grenades hitting teammates at different floors during the planning phase
- Fixed map generation blocking path in certain missions
- Fixed the "homebody" skill effect
- Fixed the help video sometimes overlapping the description
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch