Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.3)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Restored the possibility to unequip skills (still no point refund :D)

Made doors blockable in the map editor

Added @deathscreens_dadbods' patch

Improvements

Improved game performances while dragging grenades

Improved map generation templates

Improved mission leaderboards security (reset required)

Increased opacity of the button backgrounds

Reduced the amount of transparent doors generated

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed agents able to shoot while opening a door

Fixed grenade throws through door windows

Fixed grenades hitting agents when deploying a new one

Fixed grenades hitting teammates at different floors during the planning phase

Fixed map generation blocking path in certain missions

Fixed the "homebody" skill effect

Fixed the help video sometimes overlapping the description

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.