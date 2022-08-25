 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 25 August 2022

v0.2.8.3 - New Skill in One Skill Mode

Build 9389666

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added kameha skill to one skill mode
Added shuriken skill to one skill mode
Added summon skeleton skill to one skill mode

Other
  • Fix bug

