v0.2.8.3 - New Skill in One Skill Mode

Added kameha skill to one skill mode
Added shuriken skill to one skill mode
Added summon skeleton skill to one skill mode
Other
- Fix bug
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added kameha skill to one skill mode
Added shuriken skill to one skill mode
Added summon skeleton skill to one skill mode
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update