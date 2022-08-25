(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r3.2

A few more bugs have appeared, two of them would cause the game to slow down to 1FPS, and sometimes soft-locking
-Jessica
Patch Notes
Changes
Level Assets :
-
Crates :
- There can now only be a maximum of 100 crates per level
- Crates will now de-spawn when they fall out of the map
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the controller input buttons wouldn't stay active between scenes
- Fixed a bug where the controller input buttons would always show in the settings menu
- Fixed a bug where the export option in the level editor would soft-lock the game
Changed files in this update