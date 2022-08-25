 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 25 August 2022

(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9389627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few more bugs have appeared, two of them would cause the game to slow down to 1FPS, and sometimes soft-locking
-Jessica

Patch Notes

Changes

Level Assets :

  • Crates :

    • There can now only be a maximum of 100 crates per level
    • Crates will now de-spawn when they fall out of the map
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the controller input buttons wouldn't stay active between scenes
  • Fixed a bug where the controller input buttons would always show in the settings menu
  • Fixed a bug where the export option in the level editor would soft-lock the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link