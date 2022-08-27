 Skip to content

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 27 August 2022

28.08.2022 - Update Notes

28.08.2022 - Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[GENERAL]

  • Level cap increased to 100.
  • Added Spanish language support.
  • There was a small increase in the odds of all lucky boxes.
  • Added extra character UI slots for mask costume, weapon costume, and mount.
  • On the computer side, the cooldown colors of the skills have been changed to green.
  • Demilune now affects the overall defense, so the % rates have been reduced accordingly.
  • Fixed walking speed bug with the flying mechanic.
  • Adjustments have been made to prohibited words.
  • Extra stats gained due to jobs have been restored & stat limit bugs have been fixed.

[PETS]

  • The Collect pets settings panel has been changed and localized.
  • Added level 40 evolutions to all collect/attack pets.
  • Increased attack damage of attack pets after evolution.
  • Fixed the issue of appearing late when equipping/reviving pets.

[HOUSE & FARMING]

  • The location of the chest on the Pirate Ship Home map has been relocated near the exit portal.
  • Seeds can be placed by right-clicking on farm slots.

[ANTI CHEAT]

  • Aero Guard Network9 (AGN9) improvements have been made.

[TASKS]

  • Changed the minimum level requirements of some quests.
  • Added a new 16 level side quest.

[MONSTERS]

  • Reduced the chance of bosses getting stunned.
  • Updated monster positions, slot counts, and map panel.
  • The levels of Redsand Desert and pyramid creatures have been lowered.
  • Added monster locations to maps.

[RAID]

  • Raid logins are limited to 3 times per player per day, Guild Leaders can still start a raid for their members after they joined 3 times too.

[AC MARKET]

  • New limited & package & costume & premium items have been added to AC Shop.

[RANKED ARENA]

  • Ranked Arena winners will be given the < Arena King > tag for 1 month at the end of the month.
  • Removed mount riding in Ranked Arena.
  • Fixed a bug where you could walk in a Ranked Arena when you were in an unwalkable position.
  • When the Ranked Arena battle is starting, you can now walk for 5 seconds while the battle is off, you can use buffs for 5 seconds, and your damage will not be processed to the other side.

