28.08.2022 - Update Notes

[GENERAL]
- Level cap increased to 100.
- Added Spanish language support.
- There was a small increase in the odds of all lucky boxes.
- Added extra character UI slots for mask costume, weapon costume, and mount.
- On the computer side, the cooldown colors of the skills have been changed to green.
- Demilune now affects the overall defense, so the % rates have been reduced accordingly.
- Fixed walking speed bug with the flying mechanic.
- Adjustments have been made to prohibited words.
- Extra stats gained due to jobs have been restored & stat limit bugs have been fixed.
[PETS]
- The Collect pets settings panel has been changed and localized.
- Added level 40 evolutions to all collect/attack pets.
- Increased attack damage of attack pets after evolution.
- Fixed the issue of appearing late when equipping/reviving pets.
[HOUSE & FARMING]
- The location of the chest on the Pirate Ship Home map has been relocated near the exit portal.
- Seeds can be placed by right-clicking on farm slots.
[ANTI CHEAT]
- Aero Guard Network9 (AGN9) improvements have been made.
[TASKS]
- Changed the minimum level requirements of some quests.
- Added a new 16 level side quest.
[MONSTERS]
- Reduced the chance of bosses getting stunned.
- Updated monster positions, slot counts, and map panel.
- The levels of Redsand Desert and pyramid creatures have been lowered.
- Added monster locations to maps.
[RAID]
- Raid logins are limited to 3 times per player per day, Guild Leaders can still start a raid for their members after they joined 3 times too.
[AC MARKET]
- New limited & package & costume & premium items have been added to AC Shop.
[RANKED ARENA]
- Ranked Arena winners will be given the < Arena King > tag for 1 month at the end of the month.
- Removed mount riding in Ranked Arena.
- Fixed a bug where you could walk in a Ranked Arena when you were in an unwalkable position.
- When the Ranked Arena battle is starting, you can now walk for 5 seconds while the battle is off, you can use buffs for 5 seconds, and your damage will not be processed to the other side.
