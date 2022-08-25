New accessibility options

Version 0.5550920377

🎯 [Accessibility] You can now enable auto-cast for all relevant item slots (engine, active auxiliary items and weapons). See the check boxes in the inventory screen.

🎯 [Accessibility] The skill toggle hotkey has been replaced by a radial menu that contains shortcuts to all current toggles (skill, engine, active auxiliary items and weapons).

🎯 [UI] A bunch of new portraits have been added for elite enemies.

🎯 [Gambler] The gambler now stocks 3x more items per re-roll.

🎯 [Gambler] The gambler is now more expensive.

🎯 [Gambler] It is now possible to specify a multiplier at the gambler. Higher values means better gear at a higher cost.

🎯 [Balance] The hull of all stationary summons (e.g., turrets) has been increased.