 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 25 August 2022

New accessibility options

Share · View all patches · Build 9389569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920377

🎯 [Accessibility] You can now enable auto-cast for all relevant item slots (engine, active auxiliary items and weapons). See the check boxes in the inventory screen.
🎯 [Accessibility] The skill toggle hotkey has been replaced by a radial menu that contains shortcuts to all current toggles (skill, engine, active auxiliary items and weapons).
🎯 [UI] A bunch of new portraits have been added for elite enemies.
🎯 [Gambler] The gambler now stocks 3x more items per re-roll.
🎯 [Gambler] The gambler is now more expensive.
🎯 [Gambler] It is now possible to specify a multiplier at the gambler. Higher values means better gear at a higher cost.
🎯 [Balance] The hull of all stationary summons (e.g., turrets) has been increased.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link