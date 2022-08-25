Update 1.0.4

Update notes:
1.0.4 - 18/08/22
- Adjusted map scrolling in the last map of the Demo.
- Adjusted the save file of the demo and the main game to allow continuation of the story without creating a new game.
To move the DEMO save file to the Main game:
Copy the contents of the game folder:
DespectumDrakoneDemo/www/save
and paste it to the same address of the main game:
DespectumDrakone/www/save
*Consider that all save files inside the main game, will be deleted and overwritten, so it will not be usable.
Changed files in this update