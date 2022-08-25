Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9389567 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Update notes:

1.0.4 - 18/08/22

Adjusted map scrolling in the last map of the Demo.

Adjusted the save file of the demo and the main game to allow continuation of the story without creating a new game.

To move the DEMO save file to the Main game:

Copy the contents of the game folder:

DespectumDrakoneDemo/www/save

and paste it to the same address of the main game:

DespectumDrakone/www/save

*Consider that all save files inside the main game, will be deleted and overwritten, so it will not be usable.