Despectum Drakone update for 25 August 2022

Update 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes:

1.0.4 - 18/08/22

  • Adjusted map scrolling in the last map of the Demo.
  • Adjusted the save file of the demo and the main game to allow continuation of the story without creating a new game.

To move the DEMO save file to the Main game:
Copy the contents of the game folder:

DespectumDrakoneDemo/www/save

and paste it to the same address of the main game:

DespectumDrakone/www/save

*Consider that all save files inside the main game, will be deleted and overwritten, so it will not be usable.

