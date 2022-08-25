 Skip to content

Bounce Castle Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Update Notes 22-08-25

Share · View all patches · Build 9389520 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fix soft lock from Elite Goblin Fighter falling into pit. Toss him in!
  • Elite Goblin Fighter has proper Threat radius.
  • Reduced Saftey Zone around the Spinny. Less chance of a soft lock when a token gets close to the spinny without actually being hit by the spinny.
  • Adjusted rotation of Warning symbol above crystals on Forest Chamber 3.
  • Fix issues with Goblin Archers and Threat Warning. Should notice more accurate threat warnings when Goblin Archers are involved.
  • Slimes no longer spawn Baby Slimes if they are thrown into a pit. Toss them in so they can keep the Elite Goblin Fighter company!

