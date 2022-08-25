Beta test version 0.102

Improvements to tag team match booking and a couple of other small updates.
FULL PATCH NOTES:
- When creating a tag match, the quick select panel now organises wrestlers by faction instead of by overall rating
- When creating a tag match, the quick select panel will show the Heat for any faction that has Heat with another faction that’s already in the match
- If a wrestler is in a faction, that faction’s feud is now displayed on the Relationships tab of that wrestler’s profile
- Added Fitness to roster quick select panel
- Fixed an issue where hair was sometimes displaying in the wrong location
Changed files in this update