 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Championship Wrestling Promoter Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Beta test version 0.102

Share · View all patches · Build 9389498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements to tag team match booking and a couple of other small updates.

FULL PATCH NOTES:

  • When creating a tag match, the quick select panel now organises wrestlers by faction instead of by overall rating
  • When creating a tag match, the quick select panel will show the Heat for any faction that has Heat with another faction that’s already in the match
  • If a wrestler is in a faction, that faction’s feud is now displayed on the Relationships tab of that wrestler’s profile
  • Added Fitness to roster quick select panel
  • Fixed an issue where hair was sometimes displaying in the wrong location

Changed files in this update

Depot 2123731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link