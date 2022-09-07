 Skip to content

Rollerdrome update for 7 September 2022

v1.23.00.24801

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated default Air Out button mapping to L1/LB/L-CTRL to prevent inadvertent Air Outs and Out Of Bounds
  • Fixed a range of player animation issues when dodging under certain conditions
  • Fixed audio desync issue for weapon and level unlock notifications
  • Fixed issue with Completionist achievement requiring a level to be completed in order to unlock in certain situations
  • Fixed telegraphing issue for STOMPER enemy's stomp attack targeting, which was displaying as white earlier than intended
  • Fixed issue with multiple selectable blank options appearing in the Language setting
  • Added some general performance improvements

