- Updated default Air Out button mapping to L1/LB/L-CTRL to prevent inadvertent Air Outs and Out Of Bounds
- Fixed a range of player animation issues when dodging under certain conditions
- Fixed audio desync issue for weapon and level unlock notifications
- Fixed issue with Completionist achievement requiring a level to be completed in order to unlock in certain situations
- Fixed telegraphing issue for STOMPER enemy's stomp attack targeting, which was displaying as white earlier than intended
- Fixed issue with multiple selectable blank options appearing in the Language setting
- Added some general performance improvements
Rollerdrome update for 7 September 2022
v1.23.00.24801
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update