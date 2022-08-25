v1.0.42 August 25th 2022 minor update

v1.0.42
A specific type of event could cause hangs in the next battle.
Auto attack fix on delay=0.
3 items re-evaluated.
Clover stew description did not match actual effect.
Effigy and Brand effects fixed.
Goblin realm special effect fixed.
Clear indication of party curses.
Rest is now optional in inn.
Temples offer to lift curses.
Steam screenshots manually reactivated.
Some passages rewritten in French version.
Titles were not translated on language switch.
