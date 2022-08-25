 Skip to content

Swords and Sorcery - Underworld - DEFINITIVE EDITION update for 25 August 2022

v1.0.42 August 25th 2022 minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 9389443 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.42
A specific type of event could cause hangs in the next battle.
Auto attack fix on delay=0.
3 items re-evaluated.
Clover stew description did not match actual effect.
Effigy and Brand effects fixed.
Goblin realm special effect fixed.
Clear indication of party curses.
Rest is now optional in inn.
Temples offer to lift curses.
Steam screenshots manually reactivated.
Some passages rewritten in French version.
Titles were not translated on language switch.

