Rally update for 25 August 2022

Endless mode and name update!

Rally update for 25 August 2022

Build 9389348

Hello everyone!
Due to difficulty with finding the game on steam and some helpful feedback, I have changed the name of the game to "Rally: Endless Conquest" (art pending).
To complement the new name, endless mode is now live! See how far you can get against the Infinite Army! For now, this is a very basic endless mode, but in the future I plan to have a unique set of sabotage cards for this mode, and maybe some other special features.
Thank you everyone for the attention and support of the game, and I hope you can enjoy the update!

Other changes in this update:
-UI tweaks
-Fixed a redundancy with the "Record" effect on cards
-[HOPEFULLY] fixed a bug where permanent data was being reset! (if anyone still experiences this issue, please leave a comment in the forums)

