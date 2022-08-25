Endless mode and name update!

Hello everyone!

Due to difficulty with finding the game on steam and some helpful feedback, I have changed the name of the game to "Rally: Endless Conquest" (art pending).

To complement the new name, endless mode is now live! See how far you can get against the Infinite Army! For now, this is a very basic endless mode, but in the future I plan to have a unique set of sabotage cards for this mode, and maybe some other special features.

Thank you everyone for the attention and support of the game, and I hope you can enjoy the update!

Other changes in this update:

-UI tweaks

-Fixed a redundancy with the "Record" effect on cards

-[HOPEFULLY] fixed a bug where permanent data was being reset! (if anyone still experiences this issue, please leave a comment in the forums)