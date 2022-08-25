 Skip to content

Egg Ascent update for 25 August 2022

0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9389311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Time medals

    • You can now earn medals based on your level times

    • You can view the medals in the level select

      • Medals in order from worst time to best: Green > Silver > Gold > Diamond > Dev
      • Only visible if timer is enabled

    • Can also see if a level was completed, and what medal you got for a level, through the pause menu

  • Death counter

    • Finally added a death counter!!

    • Count goes up every death and level reset

    • Can be toggled in “settings > game > show death count”

    • Can see level, world, and game deaths

      • To see level death counts, pause the game during the level
      • To see world deaths, look in the bottom right of the level select
      • To see total deaths, open the settings menu

    • Will figure out where else I can put it but threw it in the pause menu really quickly because I know people have wanted it

  • Level changes

    • Egg hard 18: Remade entire level

    • Key hard 16: Remade entire level

    • Key 19: Changed position of key

    • Egg insane: Added cannons

      • Probably going to remake this entire level at some point but probably not

    • Key insane: Remade start of level

    • Egg 13: Removed the crazy ass skip, there’s still a skip in the level I just didn’t like being able to finish the level with a single spring it felt kinda lame

    • Portal 6: Made easier to complete without early teleporting

    • Sticky 7: Made easier to complete without early teleporting

    • Egg hard 13: Added second spring

    • Egg hard 14: Changed position of golden egg to be closer

  • Smaller changes

    • VSYNC SETTING!!

      • Didn’t even realize this game was just stuck with vsync on for 2 years but it was
      • Now there’s a toggle in the game settings, right under fullscreen, feels a lot snappier on my dookie butt 60hz monitor crazy I never realized this lmaoo

    • Cannon shoot & cannonball break sounds now don’t play if they are too far away

    • Button juice :3c

      • In the level select the buttons clip out of the box, looking into a way to fix this

    • Remade tutorial text boxes

      • Now show key/mouse prompts instead of just saying “w key” or “right click”!! Currently this doesn’t change depending on your custom binds but the groundwork is set up
      • Text boxes no longer show in hard mode levels
      • Changed these to set up for localization

    • Added graphics page to settings

      • Contains screen shake, fullscreen, and vsync setting

    • Spring directional influence is stronger

      • Not sure if this was a well known feature or not but if you’re holding a direction while bouncing on a spring you will be sent more in that direction, made it influence the direction a little more to make it a bit more impactful

    • Sticky eggs now have a longer reach while going at high speeds

    • Console now pauses the game when opened

    • Can now toggle fullscreen even when the game is paused

    • Timer is now on by default

    • Settings description box was remade, size should be more consistent

    • Added spacing to settings tabs

  • Bug fixes

    • Fixed restarting level while it’s already restarting, caused screen flickering
    • Stopped spring from playing the bounce sound multiple times at once, used to play it super loud
    • Fixed bug where dying and teleporting at the same frame would fling you

