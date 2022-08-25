 Skip to content

Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzles update for 25 August 2022

Technical Update # 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New technical update now live.

List of changes:

  • New tutorial
  • New multiple selection behavior (your current settings will be saved, don't worry)
  • Sound normalization
  • Lots of small fixes

Have fun:)

