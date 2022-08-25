August 2022 Client Update

Significantly optimized some visual effects using lines (impervious, impenetrable, immobile). This is especially visible when a large number of units with these effects are in play, specifically in Marshes of Madness scenario 2. Note: performance will still be degraded in that scenario, but it should no longer drop to 1-2 fps

Made general optimizations to how the client retrieves some animation positions

Fixed a performance issue in which an Avatar that had transfigured which was damaged before transfiguring and was then damaged after would cause both player's clients to become unresponsive (yes, this is the bug you think it is)

Corrected an issue in which the faction specific avatar bases were not being displayed

Fixed a visual sort order issue with the unit art for Myx Hurricane

Corrected an issue in which spells and abilities that had effects drawn with a number of rectangles were not being shown in the Unity client. The list of things affected by this is very long, and basically is anything that had a beam effect going into the sky and a number of things where small pixels were used as "ashes", etc. Of particular note, this effected Sapping Beam, Thaw, Draconic Pulsar, Puppet Master, Channel abilities, Gravetend, Aid abilities, Dark Summons, Mental Link, Acrid Smoke, Scorch the Earth, Domain abilities, Annihilate, Converging Portals, ...

Fixed some performance issues that could occur at the start and end of games due to an incorrect logging condition

Made some optimizations to how a unit's visual position is calculated

Fixed an issue in which effects that depended on getting a position from a part of the animation would throw an error and not render. This included: Flamestrike

Flamethrower

Acid Breath

Arctic Bolt

Frost Cone

Freeze

Fixed an issue in which units with composited effects could have those effects not face the correct direction (Avatar armor & weapons, Hydraxor heads, etc)

Fixed an issue where line effects could stay present after they were supposed to be removed

Fixed an issue in which some visual effects would not be positioned correctly depending on if the unit is facing left or right

Fixed some visual issues with the effects for Invoke: Intercedence and Invoke: Vothsair Crush