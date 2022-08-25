 Skip to content

Cry of Athena Playtest update for 25 August 2022

Improved Stabbing; New Weapon: Hatchet; Menu/Lasers Follow Real Hands

Share · View all patches · Build 9388984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stabs no longer get weapon stuck in enemies’ bodies and pulls back out much more smoothly
  • Significantly reduced stab causing physics glitches
  • Wrist Menu and lasers are now attached to real life hand instead of physics hand
  • New weapon: Hatchet
  • All weapon holster locations and rotations updated so they are no longer floating in the air or blocking the player’s view
  • Added Half Life Alyx style “Gravity” pull to Gameplay options in the pause menu.
  • Fixed Zombie Vocalizations: zombies no longer constantly vocalize and only vocalize during events like taking damage, attacking, etc.
  • Basic movable prop spawning (use Object filter in weapon menu), still WIP
  • Substantially increased shotgun recoil
  • Zombification now visible on action camera
  • Enfield now uses M1 Bayonet instead of modern bayonet
  • Sniper AI drops usable sniper
  • Initial music track randomized on other levels besides Rooftops
  • Increased fire damage over time
  • White circle grab icon now centered on grip points
  • Fixed invisible collision blocking bullets on Outbreak Containment Protocol
  • Removed redundant settings that were in both menus
  • Removed gear icon from selected units/weapons in menu for now to let players see name of selected item
  • Fixed Valve Index wrist menu laser being offset in God Mode

