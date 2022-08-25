- Stabs no longer get weapon stuck in enemies’ bodies and pulls back out much more smoothly
- Significantly reduced stab causing physics glitches
- Wrist Menu and lasers are now attached to real life hand instead of physics hand
- New weapon: Hatchet
- All weapon holster locations and rotations updated so they are no longer floating in the air or blocking the player’s view
- Added Half Life Alyx style “Gravity” pull to Gameplay options in the pause menu.
- Fixed Zombie Vocalizations: zombies no longer constantly vocalize and only vocalize during events like taking damage, attacking, etc.
- Basic movable prop spawning (use Object filter in weapon menu), still WIP
- Substantially increased shotgun recoil
- Zombification now visible on action camera
- Enfield now uses M1 Bayonet instead of modern bayonet
- Sniper AI drops usable sniper
- Initial music track randomized on other levels besides Rooftops
- Increased fire damage over time
- White circle grab icon now centered on grip points
- Fixed invisible collision blocking bullets on Outbreak Containment Protocol
- Removed redundant settings that were in both menus
- Removed gear icon from selected units/weapons in menu for now to let players see name of selected item
- Fixed Valve Index wrist menu laser being offset in God Mode
Cry of Athena Playtest update for 25 August 2022
Improved Stabbing; New Weapon: Hatchet; Menu/Lasers Follow Real Hands
Patchnotes via Steam Community
