Patch 1.0.1

Greetings and salutations, fine heroes and adventurers. We hope that the fiery orb in the sky shines brightly where you are and that the birds sing their songs wherever you go, as is deserving of a fine hero such as yourselves!

The Obelisk awaits the next challenger to approach, and while it has thwarted many of you, we believe that today we bring a few things that will help you in your journeys... that is to say, we have a new patch with some much-requested quality of life improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes!

Quality of Life

We have introduced a new button to restart the Loot and Card reward screens in case you selected the wrong items or cards. In co-op only the host will be able to restart these screens, but any player will be able to push the button and the host will receive a notification that a player wants to restart.

From now on items will be unlocked when they appear (like cards), without the need to equip them. Unlocking items only affects the completion of the tome of knowledge.

When you are at an event, you will be able to hide/show the event screen and look at the map before making a decision.

Now when one of your characters dies because of an enemy attack, the death window will show what card caused it, so you will be able to understand what happened (in a more relaxed way). Speaking of this, we are working on a combat log that will make it easier to follow the combat status at every moment.

We have switched the order of activation of Double Shot and Elven Agility, now Double Shot will be activated first, resulting in a copy of the ranged attack at cost 0 first and then if there is still card space left in your hand, Elven Agility will be activated.

Cards that give other cards, such as the Icicle Barrage or the Grimoire of Flames, will have the name of the given card colored according to the card's upgrade (yellow, blue or purple).

Finally, there is an option in settings that allows you to restart a combat once you die and try it again. We have made this option active by default.

Note that when you restart a combat, it will always be the same, no matter how many times you restart it. You will start with the same cards in the starting hand, the same life, the enemies will also have the same cards in the starting hand and the same corruptor if you chose it for the combat. But maybe if you play your hand differently or focus on another enemy you can still have a chance to win that combat.

We have proofread the English texts, especially the events. If you find any event or text that is wrong, please report it to us in the discord.

Balance changes for enemies

After listening to your feedback, we have seen that some feel that the enemies and encounters last a little bit too long in Act 4 (especially in multiplayer, with several players learning to play). This happens especially when you get to that act for the first time and you don't know anything about the enemies. It may be that you or your team does not yet have the desired level of deck cohesion or strategy, or many of the perks assigned whilst still progressing through the game's meta-progression of the rogue-lite. We know that when that mental "click" happens, everything falls into place and it becomes possible to beat the encounters in only a few rounds.

For this reason, and because we have 16 difficulty levels, we are going to make some small adjustments so that those enemies in Act 4, and in normal mode, have a little less endurance (and the combat becomes a little more agile).

Monster cards changes

Entrench (Vanguards): Slightly reduced Block charges and reduced Fortify to 1 (from 2).

Dark/Sacred Guard (Vanguards): Slightly reduced Block charges, (blue version - Knights) reduced Mitigate charges to 3 (from 4).

Stronghold (Royal Guards - Knights): Reduced Fortify charges to 1 (from 2).

Stone Wall, yellow version, (Stone elemental): Reduced Mitigate to 3 (from 4).

Antimagic Field, yellow version, (Spellbinder): Reduced Mitigate to 3 (from 4).

Desecration (Dark Knight): Dark charges reduced to 1 (from 2), Chill charges increased to 3 (from 2).

Transcendence (Monks): Reduced the Jump healing bonus to 20% (from 30%).

Purify (Angels): Reduced the Heal done slightly.

Sacred Ceremony (Angels): Reduced the Heal done slightly.

Shield Generator -enchantment- (Oddball): Reduced Shield and Block charges slightly.

Hardening -enchantment- (Obsidian Elemental): Reduced uses to 2 (from 3), yellow version to 3 (from 4).

Earth Guard -enchantment- (Champion - Rocco): Reduced Fortify charges to 1 (from 2), uses reduced to 2 (from 3).

Ice Fall -enchantment- (Dracomancer - Fred): Increased damage slightly in all versions.

These changes are mostly for the white version of the cards (before upgrading), affecting enemies in Adventure mode normal, Madness 0, and in Obelisk mode lower than Madness 9.

Bugs fixes

Fixed a problem displaying the incorrect amount of team perk quantity when resetting the perks of a hero that was part of the team in the Hero selection screen.

Fixed a problem that was preventing mouse interaction with cards in the Tome of Knowledge when the Perk system was active.

Fixed a problem with Dark producing secondary explosions when some perks were active for the team.

What's coming next

In a future patch we intend to introduce a new combat log for the combat, to give more control and, above all, to clearly see which cards the enemies have used and on which target (if any.)

We also know that our multiplayer games are long and sometimes one of the players has to be AFK for a while, so we are experimenting and testing a system so that players can give control of their heroes to someone else and the rest of the group can continue playing until they return.

Finally, we are already working on new content for the game that will arrive in the coming months - which we will reveal to you over time!

That is all for now. Remember to leave a review on Steam if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.