Dead District update for 25 August 2022

New Update Version 0.1.5!

Dead District update for 25 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends, a new update is available for download!

In Update:

  • Add names to all POIs
  • Add new POI - bunker
  • Added new weapons - spear and pitchfork
  • Changed animations of hitting axe and pickaxe
  • Added bushes with raspberries that can be harvested
  • Added small zombie children (they are faster than regular zombies, but deal less damage, have less health and loot
  • Added building block zone near blockposts
  • Reduced Landmine damage to buildings
  • Turrets cannot be placed near POIs
  • Added shooting animations with shell ejection for some weapons
  • Increased shotgun damage
  • Other minor changes and fixes

