New Update Version 0.1.5!

Hello friends, a new update is available for download!
In Update:
- Add names to all POIs
- Add new POI - bunker
- Added new weapons - spear and pitchfork
- Changed animations of hitting axe and pickaxe
- Added bushes with raspberries that can be harvested
- Added small zombie children (they are faster than regular zombies, but deal less damage, have less health and loot
- Added building block zone near blockposts
- Reduced Landmine damage to buildings
- Turrets cannot be placed near POIs
- Added shooting animations with shell ejection for some weapons
- Increased shotgun damage
- Other minor changes and fixes
Changed files in this update