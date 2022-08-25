 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 25 August 2022

Alpha 3.1 - Fixes and additions

Alpha 3.1 - Build 9388729 · Last edited by Wendy

Evening,

  • Fixed an issue with spawn menu not showing proper elements upon death-respawn.

  • Fixed an issue where bots would be able to use the renegade faction combat arm.

  • Fixed an issue where Renegade faction would spawn at Mercenary faction side on Hangar_Top map.

  • Gave the enforcer its own model and stats.

  • Integrated the old main menu art made by Bren in the previous alpha (thanks dude).

  • Uping using "Respawn" button from the in game menu, the button will be re-enabled after 20 seconds.

  • Changed store art and game info.

Regards,

Cet

