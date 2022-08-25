Alpha 3.1 - Fixes and additions

Evening,
Fixed an issue with spawn menu not showing proper elements upon death-respawn.
Fixed an issue where bots would be able to use the renegade faction combat arm.
Fixed an issue where Renegade faction would spawn at Mercenary faction side on Hangar_Top map.
Gave the enforcer its own model and stats.
Integrated the old main menu art made by Bren in the previous alpha (thanks dude).
Uping using "Respawn" button from the in game menu, the button will be re-enabled after 20 seconds.
Changed store art and game info.
Regards,
Cet
