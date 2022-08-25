 Skip to content

Stomping Land update for 25 August 2022

Tech systems update

Stomping Land update for 25 August 2022

Tech systems update

Last edited by Wendy

Small update that includes a few improvements from lowlevel programming changes to locomotion and actor states. Due to the nature of these changes, the next few updates will be somewhat messy ingame.

[Sliding]

  • The slide "turning" mechanic has been reworked to prioritize the player's viewing angle
  • Added a slide "brake" by trying to move in the opposite direction from the slide
  • Slide velocity will now increase if sliding down a slope
  • It's now possible to switch crouching/crawling stances during a slide
  • A "crawling slide" will endure if "crouch" is still held
  • You will now jump from any sliding stance and land into a slide for any stance
  • Holding "crouch" in the air will assume an airsliding stance, also nulling any air friction

[Sprint]

  • You can now sprint out of any ground stance
  • Sprint will auto re-enable if the keybind is held before entering the sprint condition

[Crawl]

  • Pressing "crawl" while mid-air will now toggle an aerial prone stance, landing into a prone stance

[Misc]

  • Fixed loss of air control if jumping from a stationary position
  • These systems are temporarily disabled: animgraph, swimming, climbing

