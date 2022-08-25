Tech systems update

Small update that includes a few improvements from lowlevel programming changes to locomotion and actor states. Due to the nature of these changes, the next few updates will be somewhat messy ingame.

[Sliding]

The slide "turning" mechanic has been reworked to prioritize the player's viewing angle

Added a slide "brake" by trying to move in the opposite direction from the slide

Slide velocity will now increase if sliding down a slope

It's now possible to switch crouching/crawling stances during a slide

A "crawling slide" will endure if "crouch" is still held

You will now jump from any sliding stance and land into a slide for any stance

Holding "crouch" in the air will assume an airsliding stance, also nulling any air friction

[Sprint]

You can now sprint out of any ground stance

Sprint will auto re-enable if the keybind is held before entering the sprint condition

[Crawl]

Pressing "crawl" while mid-air will now toggle an aerial prone stance, landing into a prone stance

[Misc]